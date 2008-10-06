Playboy Sets It Sights On Spike

Playboy.com and Spike TV unveiled the first project stemming from the digital development and production deal, announced in May. Playmate Show & Tell, which will be available on Playboy.com and Spike.com, will feature three Playboy Playmates showing how to deal with women in potentially awkward situations. The ladies will show viewers how to cook a romantic meal and what to do when meeting the parents, among other scenarios.

"We're very excited to be able to welcome the iconic Playboy brand to Spike.com and to present Playmate Show & Tell as the first of many joint ventures with them," said Jon Slusser, senior vice president, digital & video games for Spike TV. "Playmate Show & Tell is the perfect blend of beautiful women, humor and information guys need that is sure to resonate with our audience."