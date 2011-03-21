Platzer Named ND at WJAC

James Platzer has been named news director at WJAC Johnston (PA). He starts April 4.

Platzer started at WJAC in 1990 as a photographer, and had subsequent stints as news director at WFMY Greensboro and WAND Decatur.

He rejoins WJAC from Penn State, where he's a journalism instructor.

WJA is owned by Cox Media Group (CMG).

"James brings an abundant amount of knowledge and experience to WJAC," said Kevin Hayes, CMG Johnstown general manager and vice president. "He has a nose for news, is a great leader, and I am thrilled that he has joined our team."

Platzer said he's psyched to be back in DMA No. 102. "The team is an accomplished news organization," he said, "and I look forward to working with them as they continue to make an impact on the local community."