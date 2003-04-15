Platinum premiere holds up

The premiere of UPN's Platinum held its own Monday night at 9 p.m.,

matching the season-to-date performance of comedies Girlfriends and

Half and Half in the network's key adults 18-through-34 demo with a 1.7

rating/5 share.

The show also maintained or improved its lead-in in all the key adult demos.

Men seemed to tune in to the show, with ratings improving over both

sitcoms' typical performances among males 12 through 34, 18 through 34 and

teens.

Platinum, a show about a family-owned hip-hop record label, scored the

best male 12-through-34 rating for UPN on the night in five months, a 1.3/4, and

the best male 18-through-34 rating in seven weeks, a 1.2/4.

If the show can maintain an audience among UPN's core viewers over its next

five episodes, which will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. after Buffy the Vampire

Slayer, its challenge will be to draw in new viewers to the

ratings-challenged network.