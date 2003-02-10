Platinum to get April debut
UPN will offer a sneak preview of its new hip-hop drama, Platinum, Monday, April 14 at 9 p.m.
The show will move into its regular time slot Tuesday, April 15 at 9 p.m.
MTV: Music Television -- which, like UPN, is owned by Viacom Inc. -- will help to cross-promote the
program by airing music videos from the show.
MTV also will rebroadcast original episodes of the show eight to 10 days
after it airs.
Platinum's pilot episode is directed by Kevin Bray, with Sophia Coppola
and John Ridley writing.
The show is produced by American Zoetrope Television and Greenblatt Janollari
in association with CBS Productions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.