Platinum to get April debut

UPN will offer a sneak preview of its new hip-hop drama, Platinum, Monday, April 14 at 9 p.m.

The show will move into its regular time slot Tuesday, April 15 at 9 p.m.

MTV: Music Television -- which, like UPN, is owned by Viacom Inc. -- will help to cross-promote the

program by airing music videos from the show.

MTV also will rebroadcast original episodes of the show eight to 10 days

after it airs.

Platinum's pilot episode is directed by Kevin Bray, with Sophia Coppola

and John Ridley writing.

The show is produced by American Zoetrope Television and Greenblatt Janollari

in association with CBS Productions.