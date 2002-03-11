Platforming without a net

One of the benefits of the cross-platform marketing package is that clients can pick and choose the particular medium. For the second time in as many weeks, a multimillion-dollar deal has surfaced without the seller's main TV distribution vehicle, the broadcast network, involved in the package.

In a deal between Disney and Mazda, the carmaker will use ABC owned and affiliated TV stations, Disney Online, Radio Disney, FamilyFun

magazine and the Disney Store, but not the ABC network. The deal, spearheaded by Disney Online, is valued at close to $10 million, sources say. The campaign for Mazda's MPV minivan is targeted at women with children ages 6 to 11.

Two weeks ago, Viacom put together a major cross-platform deal with Snapple that doesn't include the CBS network.

ABC affils to get a piece of Mazda business: WCVB-TV Boston; WFAA-TV Dallas; WJLA-TV Washington; WSB-TV Atlanta; WFTS-TV Tampa, Fla.; WPLG-TV Miami; WFTV(TV) Orlando, Fla.; and WMAR-TV Baltimore. ABC-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Houston are also in.

Cathy Eagan, VP, ABC national TV sales, credits the Disney Online division with the idea of using ABC's various platforms. Mazda opted for spot because it "really wanted to kick up this launch in 14 key markets. We try to create custom geography on an unwired basis."

The campaign extends though April. As part of it, Disney will get some cross-promotional punch from Mazda, with dealers giving Disney Store gift certificates and a Disney CD with every test drive. There will be more than 100 Radio Disney "events" at dealerships.

John Lisko, senior VP, Doner Advertising, which assembled the package, says that, while the TV stations provide the needed reach, "Radio Disney events provide an intimate connection with the consumers."