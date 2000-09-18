PLATFORM FROM worldGate
CableWare 2000SM is an open-standard middleware platform that WorldGate believes will allow new interactive applications to be brought to the current generation of digital cable set-top boxes. According to WorldGate, it provides cable operators and content developers with an open software environment that can be deployed on current 2000-class digital boxes. It doesn't require extensive cable headend equipment or additional headend deployment as the number of set-tops grows.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.