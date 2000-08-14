Platform planks

The Democratic Party Platform calls for a more responsible media industry and for a return of the fairness doctrine. The language:

Responsible Entertainment.

Parents are struggling to pass on the right values in a culture that sometimes seems to practically scream that chaos and cruelty are cool. Democrats have worked to give parents the tools to have more control over the images to which their children are exposed. Parents and the entertainment industry must accept more responsibility.

Many parents are not aware of the resources available to them, such as the V-chip technology in television sets and Internet filtering devices, which can help them shield children from violent entertainment.

The entertainment industry must accept more responsibility and exercise more self-restraint, by strictly enforcing movie ratings, by taking a close look at violence in its own advertising and by determining whether the ratings systems are allowing too many children to be exposed to too much violence and cruelty.