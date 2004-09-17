Plastic Surgeons Pick Makeover
Five out of 10 plastic surgeons (51%) agreed that ABC's Extreme Makeover has had the most positive effect on public perception of their work, while only 19% said the show has had a negative effect.
All 4,000 surgeons polled by Medical Publisher Castle Connolly say that there is a growing interest in cosmetic surgery, in part due to the current spate of TV shows on the subject.
Extreme Makeover's 51% positives was a winner by a mile, or a smile, among the four shows in the poll, with Fox's The Swan getting the next most votes at 19%.
Cable's cutters didn't cut it, with FX's Nip/Tuck getting only 6% positives and HBO's I Want a Famous Face 5%. One comment from a surgeon polled suggests that Nip/Tuck may just be too hip for the operating room. "It's so ridiculous, it is a parody. But as a parody, I like it," said one doctor.
Getting the most negative impact assessments (the other categories were neutral and no opinion) was Nip/Tuck at 54%, followed by Famous Face at 49%, The Swan at 39% and Extreme Makeover.
One concern with all the shows was that they might make scalpels look like cake knives. "The biggest problem is that people think that surgery is just a piece of cake," says Dr. Barry M. Zide of NYU Medical Center. "It's not that simple."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.