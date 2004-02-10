Plante to Host First Amendment Dinner

CBS News White House correspondent Bill Plante will emcee the Radio and Television News Directors Foundation’s First Amendment dinner March 11 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Washington, D.C.



The dinner will honor Sens. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), NBC’s Andrea Mitchell and Entravision chief executive Walter Ulloa, for their efforts in protecting press freedom. The dinner is the RTNDF’s largest source of funds.