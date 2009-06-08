Planet Green Plans Blue August

Discovery Communications’ Planet Green is turning blue this summer. The multiplatform environment brand is launching a month of programming focusing on the aquatic, dubbed Blue August. The on-air and online schedule will explore the mysteries of the planet’s oceans and also tackle issues such as clean drinking water.



Leading conservationists and explorers Phillippe and Alexandra Cousteau will host Blue August programming, which includes the network premiere of the Blue Planet series, new episodes of Focus Earth with Bob Woodruff, and new short-form content. Woodruff is hosting a special oceans-themed episode of his show. A new documentary, Acid Test: The Challenge of Ocean Acidification made by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), features Sigourney Weaver.



The online push features slideshows, beach tips, and information on sea creatures, as well as information on volunteer activities and “ocean politics.”



Environmental advocacy organizations such as the NRDC, Ocean Conservancy and Oceana are involved in the project as well as the United Nations Environment Programme.

