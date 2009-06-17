Planet Green Launches Doc Block

Planet Green is launching a weekly two-hour documentary programming block. Dubbed “Reel Impact,” the block will air Saturday nights from 8-10 p.m. with replays on Thursday from 10 p.m.-1 a.m.

“The influential films ‘Reel Impact’ brings to the small screen truly illustrate the tremendous impact humans have and how we interact with the planet. These films tap into the emotions of every viewer and will inspire and move them through engaging and provocative storylines,” said Laura Michalchyshyn, President and General Manager of Planet Green, announcing the block. “Whether it’s the perplexing mystery of shrinking bee populations, the poignant journey of a man facing the reality of our future seas, or the rise and fall of this country’s first battery electric vehicle, these documentaries deliver powerful, timely and unique insights.”

Among the films acquired by Planet Green to air in the block are An Inconvenient Truth, The 11th Hour and Who Killed the Electric Car. U.S. and world premiere films will include A Sea Change, No Impact Man and Black Wave: The Legacy of the Exxon Valdez.

It will kick off September 12 with the premiere of The Last Beekeeper, directed by Jeffrey Simmons.