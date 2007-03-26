Planet Earth Includes Interactive Features

Discovery's ambitious multi-million dollar series Planet Earth is not just a one screen endeavor. Viewers who go to planet-earth.com during airings of the show have access to a number of interactive offerings, and will be immersed in 2-screen interactive television via both the PC and the TV.

With software from Tandberg Television, Discovery Interactive offers viewers watching the "Mountains", "Deep Ocean" and "Caves" episodes content synched to broadcast such as an "interactive tracker" which allows viewers to click on and learn about selected animals as they are introduced on the show. There will be live chat features as well as a reward game from sponsor Cisco available on the site. When the content is not being broadcast, the areas of the Website where the content usually appears hold static information and videos sponsored by Bank of America.

PlanetEarth Mountains and Deep Ocean premiered on March 25. Caves premieres April 22.