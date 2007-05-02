Planet Earth Finishes Strong

Discovery’s Planet Earth miniseries reached over 65 million cumulative viewers since its debut on March 25th. The series ended on Sunday with “Filmmakers Story,” a documentary that covered the making of Planet Earth.

The show averaged a 3.3 household rating over the course of series, with each of the 11 episodes receiving a 3.0 or better. The highest rated episode was “Mountains,” which aired March 25th and garnered a 3.8 HH, followed by “Ice Worlds” which received a 3.7 HH.

In addition to strong ratings for Discovery and Discovery HD Theater, the program also fared well with alternate forms of distribution. Planet Earth delivered 2 million views on video on demand, making it the most viewed series on that platform since Discovery started tracking VOD numbers in October, 2004.

Since their debut in April, the Planet Earth DVD has become the fastest and best selling documentary title in Discovery history. Passing Blue Planet, which had been the top selling title sine it was released in 2002.