Pizzato Named GM at NOLA PBS

Allan Pizzato, ousted from his executive director post at Alabama Public Television in June, has been named the president and GM of WYES, the public broadcaster in New Orleans.

Pizzato's dismissal, following a clash with his governing commission, sparked a full-blown controversy in Alabama, and led to several public broadcasting officials resigning. Some said Pizzato, well regarded by many in public broadcasting, resisted religious programming being pushed by the board, while one commission member insisted there'd been a breach of ethics, though he would not elaborate.

Prior to his time in Birmingham, Pizzato spent 13 years as general manager at WSRE Pensacola's (Fla.) Center For Telecommunications.

"Allan possesses a great depth of experience in award-winning television production, development, financial management, engineering and technical infrastructure, education and outreach, as well as leading successful new building construction and campaigns," said Jonathan McCall, chairman of the board of trustees of WYES. "For his entire career, Allan has worked closely with CPB and PBS and has participated in leadership roles for both organizations making numerous panel presentations at national meetings for both CPB and PBS."

Pizzato, who will assume his new role at WYES in January, succeeds Randall Feldman, who is retiring after 22 years at the station.

"WYES is one of the jewels in the crown of New Orleans," said Pizzato. "It has a long and proven history of providing excellent local and educational programming which reflects the history and values of the community. I am excited and proud to take part in continuing and expanding that tradition."