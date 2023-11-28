Pixellot Wires Up Youth Sports Facilities in Lake Forest, Ill.

Pixellot is using its automated video and data capabilities to stream youth sports activities in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest, Illinois, which the company has dubbed a “Smart Sports City.”

Lake Forest’s new athletic facilities have been outfitted with Pixellot’s cameras. Games will be livestreamed to a new over-the-top viewing app, allowing national and international audiences — as well as friends and family — see the athletes play.

There is no charge to use the app, which will offer video on demand via the over-the-top platform, in addition to live streams, Pixellot said

In a pilot program, 30 games at Lake Forest’s Everett Park facility have been produced and distributed to 4,000 viewers.

“Since launching the pilot program at Everett Park, we’ve heard positive feedback from Lake Forest residents who appreciate being about to watch games regardless of location,” Lake Forest city manager Jason Wicha said. “If a parent is working late, a grandparent lives out of state or an athlete wants to relive a great play, they’ll be able to do so with the new cameras at Deerpath Community Park.”

The City of Lake Forest Parks & Recreation Department budgeted to incorporate this system as part of its new facilities and streaming is provided free to the community. Lake Forest is also exploring potential opportunities to monetize the system with Pixellot down the road.

Lake Forest plans to install eight fixed Pixellot sports cameras at its new Deerpath Community Park athletic facilities, which are expected to open in the Spring.

“We are excited to launch this innovative Smart Sports City project with the City of Lake Forest,” Pixellot president, North America David Shapiro said. “Our end-to-end technology solution for forward-thinking municipalities is bringing city-owned athletic facilities into the future for the benefit of the citizens and the communities. By producing all major sports and launching new OTT platforms for live and on-demand viewing, Pixellot develops a comprehensive technological infrastructure for sports departments of municipalities of all sizes, bringing a new level of service and engagement.”