Pitts receives NABJ award

CBS News correspondent Byron Pitts has been named the National Association of Black Journalists' "Journalist of the Year."

Pitts is recognized for his outstanding reporting during the coverage of

events including Sept. 11, the war in Afghanistan and the Timothy McVeigh

execution.

Pitts was named a CBS News correspondent in May 1998 and was based in Miami

(1998 through 1999) and Atlanta (1999 through 2001).

Pitts moved to New York in January 2001.

He also served as a correspondent for CBS NEWSPATH, the 24-hour affiliate

news service for CBS News, based in Washington, D.C.

(1997 through 1998).