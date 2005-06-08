Pitt Powers ABC Win

Back-on-the-market hunk Brad Pitt can still pack 'em in.

Prime Time Live found itself in the unusual position of top-rated show of the night Tuesday with a 4.1 rating/12 share average in the Nielsen overnight numbers for the 18-49 demo thanks to an interview with the actor, who is splitting from Friends-star wife Jennifer Aniston.

That was enough to give ABC a tie in rating atop the demo (a 2.8) with Fox, though Fox nudged it by a share point at a 9 share. Fox got a time-period-winning performance from a repeat of Trading Spouses at 8-9, plus a solid second (3.2/9) from drama House at 9-10.

CBS was a pretty close third at a 2.5/7 for the night, thanks to a win--it just nudged out House--at 9-10 with new reality show, Fire Me...Please (3.3/9).

NBC averaged a 2/6 on the night for a repeat of the laughably bad (or hilariously camp, depending on the intent of the producers) unauthorized bio of Mork & Mindy (actually of Robin and more Robin), plus a repeat of Law & Order: SVU.

The WB and UPN were knotted at a.8/3, The WB for repeats of Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill, and UPN for repeats of All of Us and Eve, plus more home movies of Britney & Kevin (1/3), and Bad Girls Guide (.6/2).