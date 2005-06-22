Pistons Power ABC

ABC won the Nielsen overnight ratings race Tuesday night with coverage of the Detroit Pistons victory over the San Antonio Spurs to force a seventh game of the NBA playoffs and give ABC one more strong ratings night to look forward to.

With the caveat that the number could change slightly when the final ratings come in, ABC averaged a 3.6 rating/10 share with the game plus a repeat of My Wife & Kids.

CBS was second on the night with a 2.8/8 for its special, AFI's 100 Years of Movie Quotes countdown show (Clark Gable's "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn" from Gone with the Wind was number one).

NBC and Fox tied for third with a 2.6/8. NBC's top show was arepeat of Law & Order: SVU at a 2.7/8, helped by a time period-winning 2.6/9 for its exclusive Dateline interview with Georgia's (by way of Las Vegas) runaway bride.

Fox's top show was 3.2/9 for a repeat of drama, House. The WB and UPN were deadlocked at a .7/2 with all-repeat lineups save for a new episode of Bad Girls Guide on UPN.