Pirro Gets a Talk Show
Ex-Westchester County District Attorney Jeanine Pirro has inked a deal to host a syndicated talk show, The New York Postreported this morning.
"The $1 million dollar deal with will be produced and syndicated by Warner Bros. - the force behind talk shows hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, Tyra Banks and Dr. Keith Ablow."
