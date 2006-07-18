Pirates Strikes Gold for USA

A big Saturday-night showing of Pirates of the Caribbean helped put USA atop the cable ratings for the week ending July 16. The movie, at 8 p.m. on the 15th, averaged 7.37 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research, and solidly secured USA as the most-viewed cable network in prime for the week, with an average 3.55 million total viewers.

Following non-ad-supported Disney, which ranked second with 2.52 million total viewers, were TNT with 2.46 million, ESPN with 1.87 million and Fox News with 1.74 million. After Pirates, the most-viewed shows of the week were the Home Run Derby on ESPN with 6.79 million total viewers (8 p.m. July 10) and TNT's new episode of The Closer with 6.4 million total viewers (9 p.m. July 10).