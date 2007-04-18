'Pirates' To Set Sail on CBS

CBS will debute new Mark Burnett reality show Pirate Master May 31.

The show is a combination of Burnett's Survivor and Pirates of the Caribbean , with 16 people plucked from their comfort zone, as Burnett puts it, dressed in period costume, and sent off in a "pirate" ship to search of buried treasure totalling $1 million.

The show is set on and around the Caribbean island of Dominica. There will be challenges and vote-offs, with money doled out on each show and the big winner claiming $500,000.

The series is hosted by Australian actor Cameron Daddo (CSI,West Wing, Boston Legal,Monk).