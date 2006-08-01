Pirates Is Ratings Treasure for USA

USA sailed away with the July cable ratings on the strength of its July 15 showing of Pirates of the Caribbean. With 3.01 million total viewers, the network averaged the biggest audience in prime of any ad-supported network, according to Nielsen Media Research.

USA's Pirates showing averaged 7.37 million total viewers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., making it the second-most-viewed cable program of the month behind part two of AMC's first original movie Broken Trail. Trail pulled in 9.92 million total viewers June 26 between 8 and 9:45 p.m. (The July cable ratings include programs between June 26 and July 30.)



Following USA in prime for the month were non-ad-supported Disney, which averaged 2.74 million total viewers, TNT with 2.42 million, TBS with 1.72 million and Lifetime with 1.56 million.