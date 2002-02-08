Pirate-radio operators win federal victory

The Federal Communications Commission cannot bar all former illegal

pirate-radio operators from holding low-power licenses, federal judges said

Friday.

The decision requires the FCC to rewrite at least a portion of 2001 rules

creating a low-power service.

An acceptable solution, the judges suggested, is an original agency plan to

grant LPFM licenses to pirates that willingly close operations after an FCC

warning.

That more lenient version was tightened by Congress before the current

version of the LPFM rules was enacted.

The judges called the blanket ban "a draconian sanction."

Although the judges said they had no qualms with other parts of the low-power

rules, wording of the order made it unclear Friday whether they intended the FCC

vacate only the ban on pirates or the current rules in entirety.

The agency is expected to ask the court for a clarification of the order,

which doesn't go into effect for 45 days.

In a separate decision Friday the court upheld the FCC's power to ban

unlicensed broadcasters and upheld an $11,000 fine against pirate Jerry

Szoka.