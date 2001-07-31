Pioneers Library taps Luongo
Lucille F. Luongo, longtime communications chief of Katz Media Group, has
been named president and CEO of the Broadcast Pioneers Library of American
Broadcasting.
The Library, based at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md., is one
of the most comprehensive collections of broadcast historical materials in the
United States.
Luongo was at Katz from 1978 through 1997, overseeing corporate
communications for most of that time. Since then, she's been a principal in
public-relations company Bridge Media Inc.
'On behalf of our entire board, we are extremely pleased to welcome Ms.
Luongo to lead our organization,' said Ramsey Woodworth, chair of the Broadcast
Pioneers Educational Fund. 'With her wealth of experience, she brings a new
level of presence and vitality to the library in both the broadcast industry and
the academic world.'
The library was founded in 1971 and was located at the National Association
of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C., until 1994, when it was moved due to its
expanding collections.
