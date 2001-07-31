Pioneers Library taps Luongo

Lucille F. Luongo, longtime communications chief of Katz Media Group, has

been named president and CEO of the Broadcast Pioneers Library of American

Broadcasting.

The Library, based at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md., is one

of the most comprehensive collections of broadcast historical materials in the

United States.

Luongo was at Katz from 1978 through 1997, overseeing corporate

communications for most of that time. Since then, she's been a principal in

public-relations company Bridge Media Inc.

'On behalf of our entire board, we are extremely pleased to welcome Ms.

Luongo to lead our organization,' said Ramsey Woodworth, chair of the Broadcast

Pioneers Educational Fund. 'With her wealth of experience, she brings a new

level of presence and vitality to the library in both the broadcast industry and

the academic world.'

The library was founded in 1971 and was located at the National Association

of Broadcasters in Washington, D.C., until 1994, when it was moved due to its

expanding collections.