Pioneer plots reorganization

Pioneer North America, Inc. unveiled a major internal overhaul on Wednesday aimed at focusing the company's

efforts on strategic business areas including digital set tops and plasma displays.

The reorganization, effective July 1, will merge four of Pioneer's U.S. companies into a single organization with five divisions: home entertainment, mobile entertainment, business solutions, strategic services and customer support. The new company, Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc., brings Pioneer's five strategic digital product categories into a single sales and marketing entity. Kazunori Yamamoto assumes the role of president and chief executive officer of the new organization in addition to his current duties as president and chief executive officer of Pioneer North America, Inc.