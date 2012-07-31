Pint for Pint: KFSN, Baskin Robbins Team on Blood Drive
ABC-owned KFSN-TV Fresno and Baskin Robbins have launched
the 25th annual blood drive for the Central California Blood Center.
On Aug. 3 and 4, station anchors and reporters will
broadcast live from a local blood donor center.
Their goal is to reach 25,000 pints. The current 24-year
total is 23,427. Baskin Robbins will give every donor a tT-shirt and a coupon
good for one pint of free ice cream.
