Pint for Pint: KFSN, Baskin Robbins Team on Blood Drive

ABC-owned KFSN-TV Fresno and Baskin Robbins have launched

the 25th annual blood drive for the Central California Blood Center.

On Aug. 3 and 4, station anchors and reporters will

broadcast live from a local blood donor center.

Their goal is to reach 25,000 pints. The current 24-year

total is 23,427. Baskin Robbins will give every donor a tT-shirt and a coupon

good for one pint of free ice cream.