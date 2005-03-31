Pinstripes in High-Def

YES, the New York Yankees’ network, will televise seventy 2005 regular-season games in high definition, including Sunday night’s season-opening game against the Red Sox.

The HD lineup includes all 64 home games, five road games versus the Red Sox and one road game against the Mets.

The network recently signed carriage agreements for the HD games with Comcast, which will air them on INHD2, and DirecTV.

That still leaves most of New York City without YES’ HD offerings since Manhattan is covered by Time Warner.

The YES Network is available to viewers in New York, Connecticut, parts of New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, and airs Yankees, Nets and other pro and college games.