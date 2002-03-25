Pinnacle's ties that bind

Networking capabilities continue to be a mantra for the broadcast and post-production community, and Pinnacle Systems looks to answer that call with the introduction of Paladdium, a new feature that is designed to improve the sharing of content by Pinnacle equipment.

"There will never be one file format or digital format, but what we need is a workflow that can handle that," says Bob Wilson, president of Pinnacle Systems' broadcast solutions division. "What we think we can do is start to unify this networked media infrastructure. We want to take it from ingest to playout and have a scalable methodology that allows for ingest once, repurpose many times and playout."

The first products to have the new networking capability will be the MediaStream server.

"Our customers are always going to want to move content back and forth, and all of our MediaStream customers want to at least trim content before it goes into the server," Wilson explains. "We believe you can do that once in a distributed model and bring it across the network."

The Palladium system uses basic Ethernet connections between workstations; a database keeps metadata information related to content and changes to content.

"Every time we do something to the media across the Palladium network, we update the database that is tracking the essence of the metadata," says Wilson.

In addition, the database offers a proxy, low-resolution version of the material. "It's a frame-accurate image," he adds, "that is editable, browsable and allows the user to tie everything that is happening to that content back to the appropriate moment."

The Vortex news-editing system and the Fast editing systems are expected to have the Palladium capabilities by the end of the year.

"That is important for us because content creation is at the heart of every one of our customer's missions," says Wilson. "While we had a nice suite of tools with our editing partners, we thought we couldn't bring this collaborative workflow to the marketplace unless we could really get into the guts of the Fast application."

New editing products for NAB include a Vortex 200, a software-based low-cost version of the Vortex.

As for nonlinear editing, Pinnacle Systems, which acquired the Fast Multimedia editing product line in August, will offer enhancements to Edition.blue, Edition.silver and Edition.purple editing systems. Blue, for example, offers editing in all formats, including DV, DVCAM, DVCPRO 25 and 50, and MPEG IMX.

A number of new features will be available in DekoCast character generator: Multichannel playout and a new interface will allow for dual-channel localization of template-based graphics. And some of the features of DekoCast will migrate to the Deko line. On the FX Deko II, for example, users will be able to have data driven into multiple objects (like stock tickers or clocks) in real time.

"You can have a combination of both page and what we call persistent objects, which are template-driven, within the same model," Wilson says. That means the user won't have to have separate systems for the text and other objects.