Pinnacle earnings up

Pinnacle Systems Inc.'s second-quarter financial results saw a 26 percent rise in net sales from the previous quarter, with net income at 20 cents per share
versus a loss of 15 cents per share in the previous period.

The broadcast and professional division had 13 percent gains to $29.5 million,
while the personal Web-video division had a 41 percent jump to $30.2
million.