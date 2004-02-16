Pinnacle DeckVia Makes Graphics Easy for Journalists

Template-based graphics systems have grown in popularity among broadcast groups. Pinnacle Systems' new DeckVIA is intended to expand templates beyond the typical user to journalists and editors.

The new system will make its debut at the NAB convention in April and will allow users to drag and drop graphics directly into the Pinnacle VortexEdit nonlinear editing system timeline. That function makes it easier for less-technical staff members, such as journalists, to incorporate graphics into news packages. The journalist pulls up a template for a certain type of character-generator graphic, types in the words to appear on the screen, drags the graphic to the timeline, and adjusts the input point to match the video footage.

"It streamlines and speeds up the workflow so the story can get on the air faster," says Greg Lowitz, general manager of content delivery solutions.

Typified by DeckVIA, Pinnacle's NAB message this year highlights its graphics strengths, newsroom efficiencies, workgroup-based editing systems, and practical HDTV products. That message involves combining products like DeckVIA with new capabilities in the Liquid nonlinear editing system and Sports Logger.

Sports Logger offers newsroom efficiencies by making it easier for staffers to break down a game into easily searchable highlights. Templates for different sports allow different plays (touchdowns, field goals) to be dumped into specific bins with one click.

Combining the new Liquid Editing for Workgroups with Sports Logger enables multiple editors to access the same content and assemble stories more quickly. Workgroup functionality is based on Pinnacle's new Palladium Store 1000. The fully redundant and scaleable networked storage system can scale from 2TB of RAID protected storage to more than 20TB, more than 1,400 hours of DV-quality video. Up to 80 Liquid clients can then access that content.

In addition, the Liquid project server allows journalists to begin a project on one station and move to another without affecting workflow (or another person can complete the project from a different workstation). The stories can be published for immediate playout to air when completed.

"The workgroup editing can also be integrated with MediaStream in the native MXF format, making it interoperable with other products," adds Lowitz.

Another new Liquid feature is HD editing. Lowitz believes this application has some strong potential, especially given the impending introduction of acquisition equipment for the HDV format. HDV is expected to be a cost-effective way to shoot HD material, which could prove beneficial to news organizations reluctant to invest in HD gear.

"The HDV price point could be so compelling that it will find its way into broadcast operations," says Lowitz. "It could take a similar path into the industry that the DV formats did, which was that the quality was good enough for professional use."

Pinnacle will also introduce FXDeko HD, an high-def version of its flagship graphics system. It will support all FXDeko II effects across all HD formats and have the same unlimited effects capability as Pinnacle SD systems. Look for FXDeko to hit the streets in September.