Pink slips in the air at Oxygen
Oxygen Media issued another round of pink slips Thursday, cutting 35 employees from its online division.
The cable network side of the company was spared. The layoff were attributed to the general slowdown in spending on Web advertising.
The move comes three months after Oxygen sliced 65 online positions and closed its Seattle office. Most of the laid-off workers came from the company's main Oxygen.com site. - John Higgins
