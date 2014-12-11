Pimentel Takes On WGCL Atlanta GM Post

Mark Pimentel, VP and general manager at KMOV St. Louis, has been named VP and general manager at Meredith sister station WGCL Atlanta. Pimentel took over KMOV in 2012 after a run atop WHAS Louisville, when it was part of Belo.

In an internal memo obtained by TVSpy, Paul Karpowicz, Meredith Local Media president, called it “an Atlanta homecoming” for Pimentel, who was executive news producer at WSB Atlanta and news director at WXIA Atlanta.

Trey Fabacher had taken over the WGCL GM job in 2012, and departed the CBS affiliate in September.

Gannett picked up KMOV in its Belo acquisition, then sold it to Meredith for $177 million.