Pilots readied for takeoff

CBS has ordered a new reality series for midseason that follows fighter

pilots in training.

The series, American Fighter Pilots, has been given a minimum six

episode order, but network executives would not say when it will debut.

American Fighter Pilots is from Top Gun producer Tony Scott's

Scott Free Productions and will follow men and women as they train to become

fighter pilots.

The pilots were taped on a daily basis prior to Sept. 11, CBS executives say,

and many of the people featured are now serving in the U.S.'s military action in

Afghanistan.