Pilots readied for takeoff
CBS has ordered a new reality series for midseason that follows fighter
pilots in training.
The series, American Fighter Pilots, has been given a minimum six
episode order, but network executives would not say when it will debut.
American Fighter Pilots is from Top Gun producer Tony Scott's
Scott Free Productions and will follow men and women as they train to become
fighter pilots.
The pilots were taped on a daily basis prior to Sept. 11, CBS executives say,
and many of the people featured are now serving in the U.S.'s military action in
Afghanistan.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.