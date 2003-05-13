Pilot picture becoming clear

In pilot-pickup news, CBS has picked up Sony Pictures Television's Joan of

Arcadia, which will air Sundays at 8 p.m., bumping both Becker and

My Big Fat Greek Life either off the air or to other times.

Sony also had two other pilots picked up for midseason: Stephen King's The

Kingdom on ABC and The Mayor on The WB Television Network.

NBC also picked up Stuck in theMiddle with You, with Annie

Potts and Timothy Busfield, for midseason and it has already ordered six

scripts, NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said.

ABC, which announces its schedule in New York Tuesday, has picked up Karen

Sisco from Universal Television, based on the Jennifer Lopez character in

the movie Out of Sight.

Other likely fall drama pickups for ABC include 10-8, a show about

rookie cops in Los Angeles, and Threat Matrix, about the government's

efforts to provide homeland security.

The WB, which also announces its schedule in New York Tuesday, has decided to

hold on to Joss Whedon's Angel for a fifth season, and the show is

expected to remain in its Wednesday 9 p.m. time slot.

The WB is also likely to pick up Warner Bros. Television's Tarzan and

Jane, a youthful remake of the classic story; Tollin/Robbins' and Warner

Bros.' One Tree Hill, about half-brothers in love with the same girl;

Jerry Bruckheimer's and Warner Bros.' Fearless, about a group of

crimefighters including a woman who lacks the gene for fear; and sitcom All

About the Andersons from Warner Bros., starring stand-up comic Anthony

Anderson.