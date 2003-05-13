Pilot picture becoming clear
In pilot-pickup news, CBS has picked up Sony Pictures Television's Joan of
Arcadia, which will air Sundays at 8 p.m., bumping both Becker and
My Big Fat Greek Life either off the air or to other times.
Sony also had two other pilots picked up for midseason: Stephen King's The
Kingdom on ABC and The Mayor on The WB Television Network.
NBC also picked up Stuck in theMiddle with You, with Annie
Potts and Timothy Busfield, for midseason and it has already ordered six
scripts, NBC Entertainment president Jeff Zucker said.
ABC, which announces its schedule in New York Tuesday, has picked up Karen
Sisco from Universal Television, based on the Jennifer Lopez character in
the movie Out of Sight.
Other likely fall drama pickups for ABC include 10-8, a show about
rookie cops in Los Angeles, and Threat Matrix, about the government's
efforts to provide homeland security.
The WB, which also announces its schedule in New York Tuesday, has decided to
hold on to Joss Whedon's Angel for a fifth season, and the show is
expected to remain in its Wednesday 9 p.m. time slot.
The WB is also likely to pick up Warner Bros. Television's Tarzan and
Jane, a youthful remake of the classic story; Tollin/Robbins' and Warner
Bros.' One Tree Hill, about half-brothers in love with the same girl;
Jerry Bruckheimer's and Warner Bros.' Fearless, about a group of
crimefighters including a woman who lacks the gene for fear; and sitcom All
About the Andersons from Warner Bros., starring stand-up comic Anthony
Anderson.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.