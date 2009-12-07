Pillai Promoted At Bresnan

Pragash Pillai has been promoted to SVP of engineering and technology for Bresnan Communications, the cable operator announced Monday. Pillai, a Charter veteran who joined Bresnan in 2006 as VP of strategic engineering, will oversee the company’s system engineering, network engineering, IT, regional engineering and video engineering functions.

Pillai, who received B&C’s 2007 Engineering Next Generation Leadership Award, most recently served as Bresnan VP of engineering and technology and for the last three years has had primary responsibility for developing and guiding the company’s strategic technology for voice, video, and data services. He will continue to report to Bresnan EVP and COO Steve Brookstein.

Pillai, who earned his Masters Degree in Applied Science in Telecommunications from the University of Denver, is a graduate of the NAMIC Executive Leadership Development Program at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and has also completed the MIT Sloan Executive Program in Strategy and Innovation.

“Pragash Pillai’s promotion is in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to Bresnan’s success,” said Brookstein in a statement. “Bresnan is fortunate to have so many talented and innovative engineers within its ranks. With Pragash’s expertise and natural ability to lead, his advancement can only enhance the effectiveness of all of our engineering teams.”