Pilgrim Studios Launches Digital Platform 1620 Media

Pilgrim Studios announced Thursday it has launched digital platform 1620 Media.

The platform will debut with six original series, including a comedy featuring Barry Bostwick, which will vary in length from 15 seconds to five minutes.

The content will include scripted and unscripted series and range in genres from sketch comedy, documentary, person-on-the-street and animation. The studio will also produce branded entertainment.

1620 Media will release seven more original series throughout October and November.

“Pilgrim is always looking for new ways to produce and showcase quality content,” said Pilgrim Studios CEO Craig Piligian. “With 1620 Media, we’re exploring a lot of new territory and working with a wide range of talent to create sharp, entertaining short-form programming.”

1620 Media can be found at 1620media.com and on YouTube, with each series getting its own YouTube channel.

The series include Inside The Extras Studio, starring Barry Bostwick; The Intersection, hosted by Nikki Leigh; The Real Cat Therapist of Beverly Hills; Explained In Children’s Drawings; Paw Prints; and The Mixology Guys.

Pilgrim Studios joins a crowded field of companies in the NewFronts space, including Endemol Beyond, Vice and Conde Nast Entertainment.