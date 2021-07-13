Pilgrim Media Signs First-Look Deal with Dantar Productions

Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate division, said it signed a first-look deal with Dantar Productions.

The companies will develop and produce unscripted television series for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Dantar was founded in 2018 by TV show host Dani Behr and Tara Joseph, who began her career as a talent agent.

“Dani and Tara are talented and multifaceted artists with strong relationships in the entertainment business,” said Craig Piligian, CEO of Pilgrim and president of Lionsgate Nonfiction Television. “Their company’s mission of serving as a home for discovering and nourishing creative voices and exciting unscripted stories aligns with ours, making them a perfect partner.”

Dantar Production has multiple series in the home and property space in development as it launches its partnership with Pilgrim.

“Pilgrim is the best of the best in the unscripted world so we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with them,” said Behr and Joseph. “Craig, Gretchen and the entire Pilgrim family are incredible creators and executives who are passionate about the nonfiction business, and we’re very excited for all the premium programming we’ll create together.”