Pilat To Pilot Media General Operations

Content management and traffic software firm Pilat Media Global has struck a deal with station group Media General Broadcast to supply its IBMS (Integrated Broadcast Management System) software product to operate Media General's Central Traffic Operation in Tampa.

Media General, which selected Pilat after a three-year evaluation process of traffic systems, is the third major North American broadcaster to adopt the U.K. firm’s IBMS software, following Canada's CTV in 2003 and Fox Television Stations in 2005.

Pilat describes IBMS as a centralized business management system that provides for the integration of content scheduling, airtime sales, and traffic operations across stations and business units.

"Pilat’s system provides us with new flexibilities and efficiencies, particularly the incorporation of our multimedia model for combined television, newspaper, and online transactions,” says Tom Conway, Media General's VP of Sales and Marketing. “We will be able to provide our customers with one order and one bill."

