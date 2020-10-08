‘Pikwik Pack’ Premieres on Disney Junior November 7

Animated preschool show Pikwik Pack begins Saturday morning, November 7, on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW. Produced by Guru Studio, the show follows four animal friends as they work together to deliver magical surprises to the kind citizens of their town.

Suki is a hedgehog, Axel is a racoon, Tibor is a hippo and Hazel is a cat. “Young viewers will learn gentle life lessons about the importance of community, responsibility and working as a team to accomplish a common goal,” according to Disney Junior.

Frank Falcone created the show.

“Kids everywhere love the thrill of unwrapping a special surprise, and they’ll get to experience this joy in each episode of Pikwik Pack,” said Falcone. “Parcel delivery is increasingly becoming a central part of families’ daily lives. In the town of Pikwik, kids get to witness firsthand the important role that package delivery plays in bringing communities together.”