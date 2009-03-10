Pike & Fischer Report: Cable Industry to Have Dramatically Faster Internet To All by 2013

On the same day the government launched its stimulus program to get high-speed broadband to more of the country, Pike & Fischer released a report asserting the cable industry will have "dramatically" faster Internet to all its customers by 2013, something it said should make the government stand up and take notice when it is time to start handing out billions in broadband stimulus bucks, which will be in a few weeks.

The company predicts that with the roll-out of DOCSIS 3.0 by the nation's largest cable operator, Comcast, as well as Cox, and others, some of the biggest operators will offer the higher speed access--up to 100 megabits per second, or some 10 times current cable modem speeds--by the end of 2009.

To help put a bigger smile on those cable operators' faces, Pike & Fischer added that it thought that DOCSIS rollout would "garner a lot of support from government officials distributing funds from the economic stimulus package."

At their first public meeting Tuesday, the government entities involved in handing out that money, said they were putting a premium on speed, as well as bang for the buck.