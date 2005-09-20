Pigskin, NASCAR Top Cable Ratings

Sports programming dominated cable ratings for the week ending Sept. 18. ESPN’s Chiefs-Raiders game pulled in the most viewers—10.34 million—on Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m. TNT’s Nextel Cup coverage that afternoon took the next two slots – the post-show averaged 6.12 million viewers and the race itself drew 5.5 million, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Other high-rated programming for the week included Lifetime’s original movie Ambulance Girl, which pulled in 4.81 million total viewers Sept. 12 at 9 p.m; Nickelodeon’s one-hour movie Danny Phantom: The Ultimate Enemy, which earned 4.09 million total viewers Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.; and Fox News’ coverage of President Bush’s address to the nation, which averaged 3.96 million total viewers Sept. 15 at 9 p.m.

The top ranked networks in prime for the week were: ESPN, TNT and Fox News Channel. They averaged 2.73, 2.47 and 2.12 million total viewers, respectively.