Piette moves to WCCO-TV
Ed Piette, who has been running Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.'s Minneapolis duopoly
KSTP-TV/KSTC(TV) for sixyears, will move over to run Viacom Inc.'s WCCO-TV.
Rene LaSpina, who came to the station in 2001 after running the immensely
successful WNEP(TV) Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pa., is out.
LaSpina's tenure at the station had been a stormy one, with numerous clashes
reported between management and news staff.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.