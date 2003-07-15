Piette moves to WCCO-TV

Ed Piette, who has been running Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.'s Minneapolis duopoly

KSTP-TV/KSTC(TV) for sixyears, will move over to run Viacom Inc.'s WCCO-TV.

Rene LaSpina, who came to the station in 2001 after running the immensely

successful WNEP(TV) Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, Pa., is out.

LaSpina's tenure at the station had been a stormy one, with numerous clashes

reported between management and news staff.