Pie Town Promotion

Pie Town Productions, one of the leading suppliers of reality series for television, has named Greg Spring to the newly created post of VP, development.

The move comes as Pie Town prepares to produce more than 400 episodes of reality television over the next season, including such new series as Rachel’s Tasty Travels with Rachel Ray (Food Network), I Have No Taste (HGTV), House Hunters International (HGTV) and the new special, National Open House (HGTV).

Pie Town has also opened up a new 6,000-square-foot production office in Chicago, where it will begin producing versions of HGTV’s Designed to Sell and Design on a Dime, among other projects.

In his new role, Spring will oversee all development activities, including the packaging of reality concepts and all on-camera talent casting.

A four-year Pie Town veteran, he was previously development director and creator of Pie Town’s syndicated daytime series, Life Moments. Prior to Pie Town, he was director of programming and development at King World.