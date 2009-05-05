Picture This Snags Bravo Development Deal

Picture This Television, producers of Bravo's Emmy winning series Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, have inked a multi-project development deal with the cabler.

The deal with the NBC Universal owned network covers unscripted series and specials.

"Bravo has enjoyed a long and fruitful partnership with the talented producers at Picture This Television," said executive VP and GM of Bravo Media Frances Berwick in a statement. "We are looking forward to teaming up with them once again on new ventures that will have the same stamp of excellence as our previous collaborations."

Picture This had previously produced Celebrity Poker Showdown for Bravo.