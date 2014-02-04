Piacente Named WVIT VP of News

Matt Piacente, manager of news and content development at WMAQ Chicago, has been named VP of news at NBC sister station WVIT Hartford. He starts Feb. 10 and succeeds Mike St. Peter, who was named general manager of New England Cable News, which is also owned by NBCUniversal.

Piacente has spent the last 15 years at WMAQ, including jobs as executive producer of news and special projects. He’s also held producer positions at WLS, WGN and CLTV.

“Matt’s robust experience overseeing breaking news, investigative reports, election coverage and severe weather make him a perfect fit to lead the NBC Connecticut news team,” said Ric Harris, WVIT president and general manager. “Our viewers look to us to be Connecticut’s first and best choice for local news across all platforms and we are confident that Matt’s vision and leadership will provide viewers exactly what they are looking for from NBC Connecticut.”