PI for Sale

If you've got enough cash, you might be able to get on Politically Incorrect

with Bill Maher

next month.

The ABC late-night show is joining forces with eBay and Travelocity.com for an auction that will get the highest bidder one of four guest seats on an episode to be taped on Feb. 1. Bidding is from Jan.12 through Jan. 22 on abctvauctions.com, with all proceeds to go to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. The winner and a guest will be flown out to Los Angeles for two nights and will receive a $500 appearance fee.

"It's the perfect opportunity for the highest bidder to go on a televised, self-serving rant. I'm expecting either a wealthy fan or Ross Perot," Maher quipped.