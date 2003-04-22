Photographers back Court TV access case

The National Press Photographers Association has come out in support of Courtroom Television Network's lawsuit to force New York state to open its trial courts to cameras.

Court TV filed its response Tuesday to the state's arguments in the case, in

which Court TV challenges the constitutionality of the ban on cameras in trial

courts.

Court TV chairman Henry Schieff said he was buoyed by Mississippi's decision

to open some of its trial courts to cameras, adding, "It is now time for New York

to catch up with Mississippi by permitting its residents the same opportunity to

see their criminal-justice system in action."

While all states now permit some electronic-media coverage of appellate

courts, there are still nine states, including New York, that deny cameras in

trial courts.