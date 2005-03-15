Photo-Spread Reality Format Pitched

Producer City Lights Television and distributor CABLEready are developing a 13-episode, half-hour reality series format, Spread, that they billed as "Extreme Makeover without the surgery."

In this case, the duck-to-swan do-over for an unsuspecting candidate consists of a 48-hour appointment with a stylist on the way to a sexy photo shoot. And just in case the remake falls short of perfection, the photos will be retouched--thin a thigh here, brighten an eye there-- just as they do for real fashion shoots.

The idea, say show producers, is to "empower" women by showing that "anyone can look like they belong on the cover of a magazine if given the right team of professionals," says Dave Noll, president of City Lights Television.

The reveal, as it were will be on a grand scale. The lucky former duck will get to view the final product at a high-visibility venue, a billboard in Times Square in the U.S., for example.

The format will be unveiled in April at MIP TV in Cannes.

City Lights and CABLEready already team on AMC reality series/format, FilmFakers, features unsuspecting actors cast in fake flop films.

City Lights credits also include The Suite,entertainment interview specials in development at AMC, and Whipped, a hidden camera reality show for A & E