Photo Finish for NBC, ABC in Weekly Evening-News-Ratings Race

The evening-news race was essentially a dead heat last week, with NBC and ABC tied in the key 25-54 ratings category with a 2.4 and in households with a 6.5 rating/12 share.

But NBC edged ABC by a share point in 25-54s with a 9 share versus an 8 for ABC.

NBC also had the most total viewers with 9.7 million compared with ABC's 9.37 million for the week ending Jan. 28, according to ABC figures.

According to ABC, its total audience was up a smidge -- 1% -- season to date, while NBC's was down 3% and CBS' down 12%.

CBS averaged a 1.9 rating/7 share in the 25-54 demo, 7.19 million viewers and a 5/9 household rating.