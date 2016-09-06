Phoenix Police Shoot Suspect Dead On Live TV

Phoenix officers killed a suspected bank robber live on TV Tuesday following a miles-long chase being broadcasted by affiliates.

Chopper footage shows police firing shots at the SUV being driven by the suspect after they intentionally crashed into the car. TV stations cut away after police approached the SUV, which by that point had bullet holes in its windshield.

The 45-minute chase, which spanned roughly 30 miles, started after a credit union in suburban Avondale was robbed around 10:50.a.m. Two other suspects, who separately left the SUV during the chase, are in custody.

The following footage from Fox O&O KSAX includes the chase's graphic ending.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1dkLJcQrvLY[/embed]